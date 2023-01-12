Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other.

Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim has been identified as Donzail Blackmon, 24, of Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Blackmon died from multiple stab wounds around 8:30 Wednesday night. His autopsy was finished Thursday morning.

Blackmon died from his injuries about 40 minutes after police were called to the 4500 block of 13th Street. When officers arrived, they learned there were two victims sufferings from multiple stab wounds.

Police say McGill and one victim got in an argument, before McGill stabbed both people and fled the scene. There is an active warrant out for his arrest. Judge Patano has already set McGill’s bond at $1 million.

If you have any information about this incident or McGill’s location, you’re urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
City of Jackson police cars
Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

Latest News

Boil water notice
Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison
FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the...
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early storm risk Thursday, much cooler late week
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, January 12