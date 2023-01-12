Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – LG Electronics has announced a recall of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TV can become unstable while assembled on the stands, causing them to fall over.

The TVs weigh about 100 pounds and could potentially injure someone.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with numbers: 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD and 86NANO75UQA.

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.

So far, LG Electronics has received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone using the TV’s supporting stand legs should detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children.

Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to obtain replacement screws and stand parts.

Those who are using the wall mount for their TV can continue doing so at no risk.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
City of Jackson police cars
Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the...
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’
The combination of winter weather and the cold and flu season is wreaking havoc on blood...
Blood donations needed to avoid winter shortage