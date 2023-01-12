JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people died on Wednesday in Jackson in less than six hours.

The Jackson Police Department has not said if the crimes are related, but investigators did report that the victims and suspects in each case knew one other.

JPD provided the following details of each investigation :

Wednesday, January 11, 3:04 p.m.

Officers responded to a service station in the 4600 block of I-55N in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers encountered a white pickup truck with multiple bullet holes and two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to UMMC with life-threatening injuries. One victim died from his injuries.

The suspects are not known at this time. However, it is believed that the assailants targeted the victims.

Wednesday, January 11, 7:53 p.m.

The Jackson Police Department and the US Marshal’s task force responded to a home on Charleston Drive in reference to a dead body. An unknown Black male was discovered.

The Black male and a known associate got into a verbal altercation that led to the deadly shooting. The shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Wednesday, January 11, 8:25 p.m.

Officers responded to Stokes Roberts Road in reference to a shooting with intent. Police found the body of an unknown White female, suffering a gunshot wound. It was later determined the victim was shot by a known associate. One person was arrested and more are expected.

Johnny Caston, 65, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder for his role in the incident. The victim of this homicide was a targeted subject and this incident is not a random act of violence.

If you have any information about either of these crimes, you are urged to call (601) 960-1890 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

