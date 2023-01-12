Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jones Co. elementary school on lockdown after unknown man tries to gain entry

North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man was taken into custody a short distance from the school by JCSD deputies and is being questioned at this time.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school has been placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff are on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.

The man’s speech was jumbled and was denied entry, and he later left the school property on foot going west on Trace Road, according to the JCSD.

School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man was taken into custody a short distance from the school by JCSD deputies and is being questioned at this time.

JCSD says he may have a mental condition that impairs his judgment and will be evaluated by the Crisis Intervention Team.

No injuries have been reported, and the sheriff’s department says all students, staff, deputies and the suspect are okay.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin commends the NJES staff for the execution of their lockdown plan and emergency plan.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
City of Jackson police cars
Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

Latest News

Boil water notice
Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison
FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the...
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first...
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early storm risk Thursday, much cooler late week