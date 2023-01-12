Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis is improving after saving his kids from drowning last week, according to a social media post his family.
Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, was hospitalized after the Jan. 5 swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida, according to previous reports.
His girlfriend, Angela Cole, said in an Instagram post on Jan. 12 that Hillis was taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery.”
Previous reports indicated Hillis’ kids are safe.
Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.
19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.
