Mothers of Murdered Sons

Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left, runs for yardage while picking up a block from teammates Joe Thomas (73) against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Thomas called former teammate Peyton Hillis "a terrible distraction" last season, and said the running back put his contract situation ahead of the team. Hillis is returning to play in Cleveland this week with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis is improving after saving his kids from drowning last week, according to a social media post his family.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, was hospitalized after the Jan. 5 swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida, according to previous reports.

Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

His girlfriend, Angela Cole, said in an Instagram post on Jan. 12 that Hillis was taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery.”

Previous reports indicated Hillis’ kids are safe.

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

