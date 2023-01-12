First Alert Forecast: turning colder into tonight behind cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy start to the day this morning, our afternoon is shaping up to be a lot quieter across central Mississippi. We will now be watching the drier and cooler air that is expected to filter in behind the cold front for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the mild side this afternoon in the 60s to near 70 degrees before falling into this evening into tonight. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the middle to upper 30s under a cloudy sky.

A wintry chill will be in place for Friday as a much colder airmass settles in overhead. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will struggle to warm with highs only in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect it to get much colder into the overnight period with lows near and below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s by early Saturday morning.

This cold snap will come to an end over the weekend as temperatures begin to trend back up. By Sunday, we should make it to the lower 60s ahead of 70-degree weather by next week. Chances for rain and thunderstorms will also return into next week as another system moves in.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.