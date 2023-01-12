First Alert Forecast: line of showers, few storms to pass through Thursday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather will remain warm and breezy for this evening into the overnight period as a frontal boundary nears from the west. Temperatures will be slow to cool off to the lower to middle 60s tonight with wind gusts out of the south around 30-40 MPH at times. There could be a few showers that develop overnight, but most of the rain or storms that we see with this front should hold off until Thursday morning.

A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms is expected to pass through the area during the morning hours on Thursday. The risk for severe weather isn’t completely zero, but it is low with a ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ in place. Storms, if any, that are strong to severe could produce gusty winds, hail, and potentially a brief spin-up tornado. This line of rain/storms should exit our area by lunchtime with drier and cooler air filtering in by the end of the day. Temperatures into tomorrow night will cool down quite a bit to the 30s by Friday morning.

High temperatures Friday will run below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s with wind chills potentially not getting out of the 30s. We start start to trend warmer again over the weekend and especially into next week where 70 degree weather will emerge again. By this time, chances for rain will also return as another system moves in.

