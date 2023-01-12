First Alert Forecast: early storm risk Thursday, much cooler late week

THURSDAY: Expect to start off active with a scattering of storms, of which, a few could be strong to severe during this time frame with gusty wind, hail and a low-end risk of a tornado. Storms will tend to clear by mid-late day Thursday. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s, eventually falling into the 50s amid brisk breezes as a secondary front swings through Thursday afternoon. Lows will fall to the middle to upper 30s under variably cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Brisk breezes amid morning clouds will hammer home the fact a front has moved through the region. Expect the clouds to gradually fade and break up as the storm system moves farther away. Highs will range from the middle 40s to near 50 by the afternoon hours. Winds will tend to slacken off overnight with lows falling into the 20s to near 30.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a freezing cold start to Saturday morning, sunshine will do it work to warm us up – but only to the lower to middle 50s – seasonably cool for mid-January. Our warming trend continues for Sunday as winds start to turn more southerly - pushing highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s, eventually leading us back into the 70s by early next week. An unsettled pattern will unfold as several systems will trek across the region, yielding chances for rain and storms. By mid-week, storms could become stronger, yielding a strong to severe risk by late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll watch this in the coming days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

