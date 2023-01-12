Careers
FAA equipment failure affects travelers at Jackson airport

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several passengers are still waiting at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport for their delayed flights to take off.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that its Notice to Air Missions System experienced an outage.

The system is crucial for Air Traffic Controllers to communicate with pilots in the air about safety hazards that may lie ahead and on the ground.

In response, the FAA elected to halt all domestic flights until 8 a.m. CST, which created a domino effect of delays and cancellations.

The number of delays in flights to and from JAN reached 24 at one point on Wednesday with four confirmed cancellations.

As of Wednesday evening, 22 flights still remain delayed as passengers have been waiting inside terminals all day.

“I’m supposed to get back tonight so that I can go see my stepdaughter actually at a swim meet,” said Atlanta resident, Shamonique Schrick, who was traveling back home from work in Jackson. “Won’t be making that tonight. So, yeah. My whole day is a little different than I planned on.”

Vickie Greenlee runs a travel agency in Ridgeland called “For Travelers Only,” and several of her clients fell victim to the delays and cancellations.

“The person I had going out to California today was going out for a doctor’s appointment that she’s had for months,” said Greenlee. “So, I’m sure she’s panicking. There’s nothing we can do. I think she’s said she’s gotten rebooked and she’s going to maybe get there at midnight tonight.”

JAN officials declined to comment on whether or not these delays will carry into Thursday and beyond, but they did recommend all of their travelers to consistently check their flight plans.

The FAA has still yet to release an updated statement regarding what exactly caused the equipment failure and how they plan to handle it.

