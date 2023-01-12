Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that impacted about 3,200 customers in the city of Madison has been lifted.

The city sent out a notice via a cell phone alert late Thursday morning.

The notice was put in place Tuesday, after officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health about a pressure loss due to a valve issue.

The advisory impacted customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road and north and south of that to the city limits.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.