Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison

Boil water notice
Boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that impacted about 3,200 customers in the city of Madison has been lifted.

The city sent out a notice via a cell phone alert late Thursday morning.

The notice was put in place Tuesday, after officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health about a pressure loss due to a valve issue.

The advisory impacted customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road and north and south of that to the city limits.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
City of Jackson police cars
Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the...
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first...
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early storm risk Thursday, much cooler late week
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, January 12