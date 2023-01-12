1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98.

The accident reportedly involved an 18-wheeler, a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford utility vehicle. HPD does not yet have specifics on the incident.

- (WDAM)

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance from the scene. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

HPD said the crash is under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.