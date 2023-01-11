Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

City of Jackson police cars
City of Jackson police cars(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been identified and arrested for the murder of a teenager that occurred on January 8.

Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Jackson Sunday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

His mother, Keisha Nichols, said Carpenter had been under house arrest at the time of his death and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were apprehended Wednesday by the Jackson Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

Latest News

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson