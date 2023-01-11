Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been identified and arrested for the murder of a teenager that occurred on January 8.

Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Jackson Sunday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

His mother, Keisha Nichols, said Carpenter had been under house arrest at the time of his death and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were apprehended Wednesday by the Jackson Police Department.

