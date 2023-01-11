Things To Know Wednesday, January 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

Rep. Karriem says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality should be celebrated without the history of Robert E. Lee. (WLBT)

A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday. Karriem says he has introduced this bill multiple times and is hopeful this is the year it moves forward and becomes law in order to make the change by next year. Representative Karriem said, “We’re going to do all we possibly can. I think it’s a very important issue for not only this generation but for generations to come. And it’s a new day in Mississippi. We’re gonna be everything that we say that we are, and being progressive in Mississippi, it’s time to put Robert E. Lee to bed in the museums and honor Dr. King on his birthday.” sent to committees.

2. Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits

Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators is weakening faster than it can be refilled. “We’re losing a lot of good teachers into retirement,” noted Lauderdale County District Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain. But as the president of the Mississippi Association of Educators notes: “Many of our retired educators have expressed that they have a desire to go back into the school community,” explained Erica Jones, President of the Mississippi Association of Educators. “It’s questions around whether or not their retirement will be affected.” If they do come back: “They can only work at 50% of the capacity and earn 50% of what they retired as earning,” described Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin. Rep. Jody Steverson of Ripley is filing a bill that would let them return without those questions.

3. ‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson

The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot in the side. “He didn’t even begin to live his life. He’s two. He just started walking a year ago, and to know he’s never going to walk again,” McClain’s great-aunt explained. After showing respect for one Jackson homicide victim Sunday night, one Jackson family said they almost became homicide victims themselves. “We was coming from a balloon release not knowing that when we were coming from that balloon release... we didn’t know anyone was following us or not. We got off of University Boulevard like going towards the roundabout. That’s when they laid off the shots,” McClain’s mother said. Two-year-old Kingston McClain and his 15-year-old sibling had been shot through the trunk of the car. McClain’s mother said when she realized her children were shot, she went into shock.

