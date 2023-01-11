Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening.

The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m.

According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience store at the corner of Cherry and Clay Streets after he was shot and asked for help.

According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience store at the corner of Cherry...
According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience store at the corner of Cherry and Clay Streets after he was shot and asked for help.(Vicksburg Daily News)

The teen was transported to River Region Merit Health Medical Center and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Police say the teen was alert and responsive when they arrived on the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Following Toni Johnson’s removal, Hinds supervisors plan to fill election commission vacancy next week
Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson