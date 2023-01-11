Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department.

Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure that all tenants had exited the premises before further action would be taken.

Back in July of 2022, the Jackson Municipal Court had elected to shut down Studio 7 following previous reports of consistently dangerous fire hazards and safety issues dating back to 2021.

Well, that didn’t stop hotel owner Anilkumar Patel from continuing to conduct business as if all was going right in the world.

In December, Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds discovered even more safety hazards occurring at Studio 7, such as more fire hazards, excessive garbage, asbestos, and even human waste.

Clearly unhappy with what he had discovered, Judge Reynolds met Patel in December.

Facing a 120-day prison sentence but pending suspension, Patel was left with the options of serving the sentence or cooperating with the city.

He’s required to pay a $7,500 fine and, coincidentally enough, have the property cleared by Tuesday evening.

He has 150 days to decide whether he wants to restore the building or not. If he doesn’t, he’s going to be responsible for the demolition of the entire property.

As for the tenants, some could be seen walking in different directions with all of their belongings in shopping carts and no sense of where to go.

