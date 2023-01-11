Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

Careers
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance.

“I heard some popping sounds, but I didn’t know what it was,” said Clyde Jones.

He now believes those sounds on the night of January 4 were electricity and flames coming from a lamp and extension cord in his hallway. Fire destroyed the Roseneath Street home of the retired Jackson Police officer.

“I was gonna try to go out the side door that leads out and try to get my water hose to try to put it out, but the fire got so intense that I couldn’t go out that way,” said Jones.

The home he purchased while serving as a UMC campus police officer was uninsured because the original floor furnaces didn’t work. He replaced them with space heaters but was denied coverage unless he converted to central heat and air, something Jones wishes he’d done.

But his biggest regret is using an extension cord. He has a warning for other homeowners. Use them wisely. The light fixture in his hallway stopped working, and he replaced it with a lamp.

“If you’ve got any kind of electrical problems, get it fixed where you don’t have to use extension cords because I’m living experience those extension cords can cause problems,” said the former law officer.

Tuesday, friends from the force stopped to check on the 56-year-old, who served with JPD for 18 years. All he has left is Sophie, his bobtailed cat who made it out safely. Jones has found a place to rent but is starting over again.

“Everything that I accumulated in those 37 years was gone in a matter of minutes,” added Jones.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his recovery. Click the link below for details.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/zsb6yq-help-clyde?qid=2a5bfe6ebcfc8fa2e86c0f407142bdd4

