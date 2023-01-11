Police: Both victims dead after shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have now died after a shooting took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station.

The incident occurred at an Exxon off of Interstate 55 and Northside Drive.

According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began firing at the truck.

The shooting left the two people injured, who were struck multiple times.

According to an update by Jackson police on Sunday, both of the victims have since passed away.

