Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman.

JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catchings Drive in December of 2022.

According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy.

A Silver Alert was issued for Levy on December 22, 2022. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 25, on Beasley Road.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

