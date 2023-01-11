JPS Day of Service for the Homeless to observe MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is collecting food donations in preparation for a Day of Service for the homeless.

Donation boxes are located at all JPS schools and offices and will be accepted from January 9th through the 13th.

The food will be packed in blessing bags, and a hot meal will be served at the Enochs Complex across from Poindexter Park in Jackson on January 16th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is the school district’s way to celebrate the 37th anniversary of the federal holiday in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

