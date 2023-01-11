Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson-based wastewater hauling business pled guilty today to illegally discharging industrial waste into Jackson’s sewer system.

According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of the US. Environmental Protection Agency, Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services admitted to supervising the transport and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities of Brandon to a business site in Jackson.

Negligence, the statement from LaMarca’s office reads, caused the waste to be trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point as designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System.

Partridge-Sibley agreed to pay the maximum statutory fine of $200,000, imposed by the court today. In addition, the company will also be subject to one year of probation.

The company’s “negligent conduct” reads a statement from Carfagno, “contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system.”

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brandon Police Department, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

