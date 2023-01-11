GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains images that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials get ready to haul away the orca that died on Wednesday in Flagler County. (Source: WESH/CNN)

