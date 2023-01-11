Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station.

The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station off Interstate 55 and Northside Drive.

According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began firing at the truck.

The shooting left the two people injured, who were struck multiple times.

They are now being transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identities of the two people have not been revealed at this time.

The suspect(s) fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

