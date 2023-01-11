Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station.

The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station off Interstate 55 and Northside Drive.

According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began firing at the truck.

The shooting left the two people injured, who were struck multiple times.

They are now being transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identities of the two people have not been revealed at this time.

The suspect(s) fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

Latest News

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
City of Jackson police cars
Two suspects arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices