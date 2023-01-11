First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet weather tonight with lows in the 50s with drizzle likely by the morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies with morning drizzle Tuesday turning into partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s during the afternoon. Thursday will bring us a chance for thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. We are currently placed with a marginal level 1 risk for our area and the threat of any thunderstorms is mainly confined to the morning hours. 1 is the lowest on the risk scale provided by the Storm Prediction Center. The weather will turn cooler and drier on Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the 50s and lows in the lower to middle 30s with some patchy frost likely, especially Saturday morning. The weekend will start cool , but Sunday will be sunny & warmer with highs well into the 60s. Temperatures in the 70s look likely next week. Average high and low for this time of year are 57 and 37.

