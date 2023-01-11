First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; stormy start to Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog and clouds will be the story to kick off your Wednesday. With winds picking up, fog should lift quickly – trending mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will top out in the 70s with southerly winds kicking in. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Expect to start off active with a scattering of storms, of which, a few could be strong to severe during this time frame with gusty wind, hail and a low-end risk of a tornado. Storms will tend to clear by mid-late day Thursday. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. A secondary front will swing through late Thursday into early Friday to usher in much cooler air to round out the work week. Lows will fall to the middle to upper 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler, more seasonable air will infiltrate the region Friday and Saturday – keeping highs in the 50s. Lows will fall back to near freezing early Saturday morning. We’ll trend warmer through the latter part of the weekend and into early next week, eventually returning to the 70s. Rain chances will also follow suit into the parts of next week as our storm track turns active.

