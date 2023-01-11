Final suspect arrested for death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The final suspect in connection to the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station has been arrested.

The Crystal Springs Police Department says Iceiron Barnes is in custody for being involved in the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on November 28, 2022. Investigators say Mohamed was working behind the counter at the gas station that his family reportedly owns. Police believe the shooting is the result of an attempted robbery.

