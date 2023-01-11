City of Madison issues boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday.

The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a valve malfunction.

Below is a checklist for safe water use issued by the MSDH:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

The MSDH has also issued a statement regarding what to do when the boil water notice is lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes;

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes;

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes;

Flush any faucet for a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure the clearing of the line serving the faucet.



Discard any drinks , ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

