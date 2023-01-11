14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year:

2020

One death in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said this latest death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable individuals we have contact with who may not be eligible for the vaccine.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said Dr. Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems. Anyone 6 months of age and older should remain up to date on COVID vaccinations including the bivalent booster if eligible.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

Appointments can be made here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (877) 978-6453.

