Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more.

The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is about five feet wide and at least three feet deep. Water running in it is damaging not only the yard but the home’s foundation.

“It started out as a small hole. I mean a very small hole. It’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Estel Stringer.

The massive hole in her front yard caved in, exposing a large pipe and running water. She learned water is running beneath her property, causing her foundation to sink. Plumbing fees and foundation repair have cost her nearly $8,000.00.

“It took like four days to do it, and every day he came back, he dug the water out of the hole. Every day he came back, water was in that hole,” said Stringer. “So that’s how he knew it’s water under the foundation. Now Olshan was the one that told me that.”

For more than a year, the nearly 30-year homeowner said she’s gone to the Water Department and repeatedly called the city to get no answers. The data processor was told water was coming from the front of this burned and vacant house at 3130 Monticello Drive.

“That’s where the water is coming from. Everybody over here got these big old holes in their yards, but their holes just not as big as the one that’s in my yard,” said Stringer.

Water is running down the street and standing in front of several homes. Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne said Code Enforcement has active violation notices on the house owned by Keeping it Real Estate LLC. It has already been recommended for demolition and will be re-inspected later this month. But Stringer just wants the water stopped.

“I need them to come out here and fix this so that I don’t have to spend that kind of money again getting my house lifted, the whole backside. That wasn’t no pretty penny,” added the 58-year-old homeowner.

City officials said they are looking into the source of the leak. Meanwhile, Stringer said her house is sinking, and the foundation repair company returns in March for a re-evaluation which could cost her more money.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.