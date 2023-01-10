Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.

The sheriff proceeded to the location. However, the 47-year-old suspect failed to yield and headed east on Tiffentown and later turned onto Tucker Road.

An officer was able to get ahead of the vehicle on Tucker Road and force it to stop, Vicksburg Daily News says. The driver exited the vehicle and was quickly apprehended.

The suspect left the vehicle in gear which caused it to run into the patrol vehicle, leaving minimal damage to the door.

The suspect is being held in the Warren County Jail without bail and will be charged with reckless driving, passing on a double line, and suspected DUI.

The suspect was wanted prior to this incident for stealing a shopping cart from the Family Dollar on South Frontage Road in Vicksburg, according to Vicksburg Daily News. However, the store declined to press charges for the recovered shopping cart.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version