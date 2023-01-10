Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.

The sheriff proceeded to the location. However, the 47-year-old suspect failed to yield and headed east on Tiffentown and later turned onto Tucker Road.

An officer was able to get ahead of the vehicle on Tucker Road and force it to stop, Vicksburg Daily News says. The driver exited the vehicle and was quickly apprehended.

The suspect left the vehicle in gear which caused it to run into the patrol vehicle, leaving minimal damage to the door.

The suspect is being held in the Warren County Jail without bail and will be charged with reckless driving, passing on a double line, and suspected DUI.

The suspect was wanted prior to this incident for stealing a shopping cart from the Family Dollar on South Frontage Road in Vicksburg, according to Vicksburg Daily News. However, the store declined to press charges for the recovered shopping cart.

