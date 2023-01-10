Things To Know Tuesday, January 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Man arrested after Pearl police chase ends in Clinton

Christian Lloyd Dennington (Pearl Police Department)

On Monday evening, a Pearl Police special operations unit arrested a man who had taken them on a high-speed chase from Pearl to Clinton. Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, is charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance. According to Pearl Police Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, the chase began just after 6 p.m. after the failed traffic stop of a black Chevy S10 truck on highway 80 in Pearl. Dennington fled west on Highway 80 into Jackson and then Clinton. The truck wrecked near the intersection of Highway 80 and E. College St. in Clinton, and Dennington led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody. Dennington also has active warrants from Madison County.

2. Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’

Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’ (WLBT)

A woman and her 3-year-old child were in “advanced stages of decomposition” when their bodies were discovered in Bolton, the coroner has revealed. The two alleged homicide victims, 38-year-old Terry Collins and 3-year-old Alextra Collins, were found Saturday afternoon on L. C. Turner Circle. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says that their cause of death is still unknown at this time. The case is now in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Autopsies have been scheduled with the state medical examiner’s office.

3. Hinds Co. Commissioner Toni Johnson pleads guilty in embezzlement case

A Hinds County election commissioner is now out of the office and faces five years of house arrest after accepting a plea deal in connection with misspending thousands of dollars in grant money designed to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours after jury selection got underway in her trial, District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson accepted a plea deal, agreeing to enter guilty pleas to three felony counts. As a convicted felon, she can no longer serve in elected office, per state statute. She also must report to the state on Tuesday, to begin her sentence under the “Intensive Supervision Program” with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Johnson was facing 26 felony counts and multiple years behind bars. Under terms of the plea deal, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, and five years of house arrest.

