Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Northwest Jackson.

Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street. Carpenter had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to JPD’s Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley.

Carpenter’s mother, Keisha Nichols, said police informed her shortly after 4 a.m. of her son’s death, which had occurred just blocks from her home. Carpenter, she said, had been under house arrest at the time of his death and was wearing an ankle monitor.

