From Pink to White: Consignment store takes over former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors.

Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered.

Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from its location on Old Canton Road to the former clinic.

The store is known for its one-of-a-kind furniture and home goods.

Construction crews were on site this week remodeling the former clinic and repainting the exterior from pink...to white.

Owner, David Carpenter, says the 3,000-square-foot building is in a prime area and will help bring even more shoppers to his business.

“I’ve always been in Fondren and, you know, I’ve always wanted to stay in Fondren. And so this opportunity just, you know, happened and I’m just thrilled that we’re still here.”

Carpenter says they are hoping to move into the new location by March 1.

