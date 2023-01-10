Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.

Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative,...
Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time.(wdam)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County.

Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time.

Perkins expressed she’s a big advocate for incorporating music into classrooms to keep students engaged.

“So we read ‘Pete the Cat,’ and we do a little exercise with that,” said Perkins. “For the older students, I incorporate social and emotional learning into their curriculum with ‘Music is Medicine’ because I feel like it’s important to use the arts to check in on the well-being of a child. Then, at the very end of every program, we get the plastic maracas and shake to “Happy” by Pharrel Williams because music makes us happy.”

“I remind students music can bring us out of some of the darkest situations and it can really brighten your mood when you’re having a rough day.”

If you remember, WDAM 7 reported Perkins plans to visit a school in all 82 counties across the state. So far, she’s made her stop at 17, interacting with 5,000 students.

Perkins shared that her program, ‘Music is Medicine’, got recognized on a national level while at Miss America in December. She said the overall Miss American experience was one to remember, even winning a $10,000 scholarship for college.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo