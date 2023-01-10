Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the ‘suspicious death’ and a stolen vehicle.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the death and a stolen truck.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says a male victim, Cody O’Neal, was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road with only a pair of shoes. All his other belongings were missing, including his truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the O’Neal’s truck, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials believe O’Neal died from a drug overdose, but they’re calling it a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this individual or the crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, January 10
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; storm chances early Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; rain, storms return Thursday
Could your home’s value determine your water bill? A proposal from Jackson’s water manager could make that a reality