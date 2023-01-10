Careers
Man arrested after Pearl police chase ends in Clinton

Christian Lloyd Dennington
Christian Lloyd Dennington(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday evening, a Pearl Police special operations unit arrested a man who had taken them on a high-speed chase from Pearl to Clinton.

Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, is charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Pearl Police Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, the chase began just after 6 p.m. after the failed traffic stop of a black Chevy S10 truck on highway 80 in Pearl.

Dennington fled west on Highway 80 into Jackson and then Clinton. The truck wrecked near the intersection of Highway 80 and E. College St. in Clinton, and Dennington led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

Dennington also has active warrants from Madison County.

