VIDEO: JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help to ID several men who they say opened fire in broad daylight at a gas station across from Forest Hill High School. The school was not in session at the time of the shooting.

JPD says the gun battle broke out at a Shell station on January 1, between 2-3 p.m.

In an afternoon press conference Tuesday, Commander Kevin Nash said investigators have several people of interest in custody, but they’re still asking for any additional assistance from the public.

Nash said the gun battle lasted about 15 seconds, leaving behind an unknown amount of shell casings, mostly from semi-automatic pistols.

According to surveillance video from the unnamed gas station, police say the gunmen appear to be in their early teens or late 20s.

Once identified, the individuals could face aggravated assault charges, police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

