Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to stolen car turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after turning himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to HPD, 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Jan. 9. He is charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of receiving stolen property.

Douglas fled authorities on Jan. 5 after he was discovered driving a stolen 2019 Volkswagen Passat.

The car, which was stolen from West 4th Street, was later recovered off Shears Road in Lamar County.

HPD officers have booked Douglas into the Forrest County Jail to await his initial court appearance.

