Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to stolen car turns himself in

Naiqam Douglas is charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of receiving stolen...
Naiqam Douglas is charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of receiving stolen property.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after turning himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to HPD, 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Jan. 9. He is charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of receiving stolen property.

Douglas fled authorities on Jan. 5 after he was discovered driving a stolen 2019 Volkswagen Passat.

The car, which was stolen from West 4th Street, was later recovered off Shears Road in Lamar County.

HPD officers have booked Douglas into the Forrest County Jail to await his initial court appearance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

$4 million lottery ticket sold in Byram still yet to be claimed
Apartment complex on Highland Road
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at apartment
FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
Democrat Young to run for Mississippi secretary of state
JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school
VIDEO: JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school
JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school
WATCH: JPD asks for help ID’ing suspected gunmen in shootout near school