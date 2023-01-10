Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; storm chances early Thursday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: As the warmer air infiltrates the area, we’ll trend from the morning 30s and 40s to the middle and upper 60s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Skies will gradually start to cloud back over as moisture continues to deepen ahead of our next system. Lows will be in the 50s with areas of fog to contend with by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog and clouds will be the story to kick off your Wednesday. With winds picking up, fog should lift quickly – trending mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will top out in the 70s with southerly winds kicking in. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will start off active with a scattering of storms, of which, a few could be strong to severe during this time frame. Gusty wind, hail and a low-end risk of a tornado Storms will tend to clear by mid-late day Thursday. We’ll trend cooler with highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. We’ll rebound to the 60s to near 70 Sunday into early next week with another bout of storms possible.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Warmer and unsettled by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into mid-week ahead of storm risk Thursday
Storms possible by Thursday morning.
Peyton's Monday Evening Forecast
Early week, we see continued nice weather conditions throughout the area with Highs in the...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet to start the work week with showers and storms developing mid-week by Thursday. We are forecasting beautiful weather for this weekend!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy banks & clouds Monday; mid-week storm chances