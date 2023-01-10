First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; storm chances early Thursday

TUESDAY: As the warmer air infiltrates the area, we’ll trend from the morning 30s and 40s to the middle and upper 60s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Skies will gradually start to cloud back over as moisture continues to deepen ahead of our next system. Lows will be in the 50s with areas of fog to contend with by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog and clouds will be the story to kick off your Wednesday. With winds picking up, fog should lift quickly – trending mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will top out in the 70s with southerly winds kicking in. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will start off active with a scattering of storms, of which, a few could be strong to severe during this time frame. Gusty wind, hail and a low-end risk of a tornado Storms will tend to clear by mid-late day Thursday. We’ll trend cooler with highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. We’ll rebound to the 60s to near 70 Sunday into early next week with another bout of storms possible.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

