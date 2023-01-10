First Alert Forecast: showers and few strong storms possible Thursday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as warmer air starts to filter in from the south. This will result in high temperatures to peak in the middle to a few upper 60s, which is above average for this time of year. Tonight won’t be as cool either as winds out of the south start to pick up with gusts around 20 MPH. Expect overnight lows to only bottom out in the middle to upper 50s with a slight chance for sprinkles.

While there could be a few light showers around during the morning hours, most of Wednesday will shape up to be dry and warm. Temperatures tomorrow are forecast to reach the middle 70s as breezy south winds continue across the area. Chances for rain look to gradually pick up during the overnight period ahead of out next weather maker.

A line of showers and storms is on track to swing in near and after sunrise Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. There is currently a low-end risk for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with the line. Strong storms, if any, could feature strong winds, hail, and potentially a brief spin-up tornado. We should see this line exit out area around noon or so. Drier and cooler air will funnel in behind the front for by late week resulting in highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Temperatures will quickly trend warmer into early next week where more rain will become possible.

