Deputy wounded, pit bull dead in shooting after dogs rush out of apartment at deputies

An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire and a dog is dead after a shooting while deputies were working a case at an apartment complex
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire and a dog is dead after a shooting while deputies were working a case at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey R. Hicks said deputies were responding to The Hub apartment complex to arrest someone for not following a protective order and when the deputies knocked on the door, two of the three pit bulls inside the apartment rushed toward them.

Hicks said during the struggle, one of the dogs tried to latch onto the deputy with its teeth. She explained two deputies fired shots, resulting in a deputy and a dog getting hit.

The deputy’s injuries are not life-threatening and the dog that got shot is dead, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Neighborhood Walmart on Highland Road.

One person and the other two dogs have been detained as part of the investigation, according to EBRSO.

Animal control was called to the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

