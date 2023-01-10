Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed it’s doors.

Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered.

Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their location on Old Canton Road to the former clinic.

Tuesday afternoon, a construction crew could be seen gutting the building and working on the interior.

Store owner, David Carpenter, says they are hoping to move into the new location by March 1.

