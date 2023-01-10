Careers
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss

Chuck & Rita Scianna made a $1 million donation to the College of Business and Economic...
Chuck & Rita Scianna made a $1 million donation to the College of Business and Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi to fund several college initiatives.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hailed as “longtime champions of the university,” Chuck & Rita Scianna have made another million-dollar donation to the College of Business (CBED) and Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Sciannas have generously supported the college on several notable occasions, including a $6 million donation during the Building Better Business campaign to fund a new facility for the CBED on the Hattiesburg campus. Completed in 2015, the facility is aptly named Scianna Hall.

This latest donation of $1 million will fund several CBED initiatives.

About a third of the funding will establish the Scianna Business Leadership Program. The experiential program will provide promising business students with learning opportunities that cultivate leadership and professional skills through one-on-one mentoring and coaching, interactions with business professionals, classes and off-site trips. Students selected for the program will also receive a scholarship to assist with tuition and expenses. It is set to begin in the fall of 2024.

Another portion of the funding will support the Scianna Student Managed Investment Fund, a live portfolio management program that develops financial analysis skills through rigorous equity research.

Other initiatives funded by the $1 million donation include:

  • Investment management-related workshops and competitions
  • High-profile guest lecturers from the financial sector
  • Trips to metropolitan financial hubs

The remainder of the investment created lasting support for the College of Business and Economic Development through the Scianna CBED Excellence Endowment.

“The Sciannas continue to invest in the future of business education at Southern Miss,” said CBED Dean Bret Becton. “We are grateful for their ongoing support, generosity and friendship. Their support will have a significant impact on the college for years to come.”

Chuck Scianna, a native of Bay Saint Louis, earned his bachelor’s degree from USM in 1975. He is the owner and president of Sim-Tex, LP in Waller, TX, one of the leading suppliers of API-certified oil country tubular goods.

