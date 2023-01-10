Careers
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Byram still yet to be claimed

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket sold at a Mississippi gas station has yet to be claimed, as well as a $500,000 ticket sold in 2022.

The $4 million ticket, the largest in state history, was purchased at the Chevron in Byram and will expire on July 2.

Likewise, a $500,000 ticket sold in August of 2022 will expire in less than a month. Only 31 more days remain until the lottery ticket is worthless.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash value of approximately $576.8 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, January 11, is an estimated $360 million, with an estimated cash value of $188.7 million.

