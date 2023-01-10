18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County.

Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured.

First responders are in the process of flipping the truck back into its normal position.

