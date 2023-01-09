Things To Know Monday, January 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night

“We spent the day of our wedding here, so it’s heartbreaking to us,” Mikey Domangue said. “It’s been the best place I’ve ever worked in the restaurant industry by far,” Laure Arcury said. Loyal customers and dedicated workers reminisce on the good times shared inside Barrelhouse. Some say the restaurant offered a whole lot more than just tasty food and drinks. “I feel like this is such a great place for the community of Fondren for people to come to not only eat but hang out,” Mrs. Domangue said. “With Barrelhouse closing, I’m really sad because my child really likes the chicken sandwich and things like that watermelon coolers… so we are here to support them on their last night,” Chelsea Singleton said.

2. MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon. MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident. The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not been revealed at this time. MBI says this is an active investigation.

3. City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections

The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system. The city had been under a city-wide boil water notice since Christmas day due to the extreme cold front that passed through the capital city. The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had seen much improvement during the week, with multiple zip codes receiving water pressure and seeing the boil water notice lifted. For more information, please call 601-960-2723.

