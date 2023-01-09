Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen

Careers
Arrest warrant was issued for Naiqam Douglas, 21, Hattiesburg, in connection to stolen vehicle.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued.

In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.

The vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, was stolen from the 3700 block of West Fourth Street. The car had been left unlocked with a spare key inside.

The Passat was recovered Thursday off Shears Road in Lamar County.

