Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued.

In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.

The vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, was stolen from the 3700 block of West Fourth Street. The car had been left unlocked with a spare key inside.

The Passat was recovered Thursday off Shears Road in Lamar County.

