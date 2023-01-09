Careers
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers

Ramarin Baker
Ramarin Baker(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen shot and killed his father in front of police officers, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7 where they found a father and son kneeling on the ground as if they were fighting.

An officer then witnessed the son shoot his father three times and then placed the gun to his own head, according to the police report.

Officers were able to take the gun away and put the son into custody.

Ramarin Baker, Jr., 18, is charged with second-degree murder.

