MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The closures will last until Thursday, January 12.

MDOT advises drivers to drive slowly and be alert for roadside crews.

