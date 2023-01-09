Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police.

Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck a car near the Jackson Target, then led police on a high-speed chase.

The chase came to a stop on I-220 near Hanging Moss Road after police successfully stopped Reed’s car with a spike strip. Reed then ran into the woods near the Hanging Moss Exit.

Cases of whiskey and other alcohol were later removed from his vehicle.

Reed is facing the following charges:

Fleeing

Leaving the scene of an accident

Receiving stolen property

Multiple traffic violations

The case is being investigated by Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control as well as local law enforcement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.