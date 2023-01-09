Jury selection begins Monday in embezzlement trial for Hinds Co. election commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jury selection began Monday in the embezzlement trial for a Hinds County election commissioner.

Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is facing 26 felony counts related to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money the county received to keep voters safe during the 2020 November election.

Johnson was indicted in February 2022, months after a WLBT investigation uncovered that she had allegedly awarded a number of lucrative contracts to companies for work that was never performed.

WLBT was kicked out of the courtroom during the jury selection process on Monday morning. Meanwhile, multiple new filings have been submitted in the case.

Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, has appealed Judge Jess Dickinson’s decision to deny a motion to prove that her client is being selectively prosecuted to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Ross argues that several people allegedly tied to an unrelated case involving the misuse of federal welfare funds have not been prosecuted. Those individuals include a former governor and an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, both of whom have not been charged and both of whom are white, while Johnson is Black.

Ross also has filed a motion asking Dickinson to recuse himself, pointing to a news report from Mississippi Today saying that the retired Supreme Court justice’s name is “mentioned in a text message of individuals connected to Toni Johnson’s comparators.”

Dickinson was appointed to preside over the case after all Hinds County Circuit Court judges recused themselves.

Ross included a copy of an article from the online newspaper, which shows text messages between Kim Dillon, CEO of SuperTalk Mississippi, and John Davis, the former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, saying that Dickinson had been booked as a speaker on a SuperTalk program.

In September, Davis pleaded guilty for his involvement in the state’s largest welfare scheme. According to court documents, Mississippi Today reported Davis had appeared on SuperTalk to promote Families First, a group allegedly at the heart of the scheme.

Ross alleges that the text shows Dickinson has “political connections” to those who have not been prosecuted in the case, and that, as a result, he should disqualify himself from the Johnson matter.

However, a quick read of the article does not make it clear what political connections Ross was referring to.

“Every litigant is entitled to nothing less than the cold neutrality have an impartial judge, however, under these newly discovered circumstances, Defendant harbors doubt that Judge Dickerson can promptly and fairly bring to this court’s proceedings, the appearance of cold neutrality,” the motion states. “Defendant further believes that it might be difficult for Judge Dickinson to impartially preside over this criminal case without reflecting on his own personal integrity.”

